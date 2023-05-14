BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BSQUARE Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.16. 47,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.