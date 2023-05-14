Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 71,145 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,226 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,145 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $154,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 62,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.45. 4,278,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.77. The company has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.