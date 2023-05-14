Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 149,290 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,629,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149,290 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $499,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 339,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. 31,293,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,161,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

