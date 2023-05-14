Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $744.06 million, a PE ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.