Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Price Performance
HSTM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $744.06 million, a PE ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.69.
HealthStream Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 25.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Transactions at HealthStream
In related news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
