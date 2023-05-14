Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 569.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. 2,295,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,395. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

