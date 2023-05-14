Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $257.71 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034,779 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 2.3% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.89% of Copart worth $257,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $81.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

