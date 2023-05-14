Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

V stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. 3,432,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

