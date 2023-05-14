Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 121,206 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. 2,213,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

