Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,616. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

