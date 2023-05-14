Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Price Target at $39.18

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.18.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.