Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 718,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,888.0 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF remained flat at $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Brembo has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

