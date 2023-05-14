BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $5.50

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Stock Performance

BRCC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,052. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.