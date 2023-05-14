Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Financial Contrast

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and EpicQuest Education Group International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $221.78 million 0.10 -$3.74 million ($0.07) -4.39 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.62 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

Boxlight has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Boxlight has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and EpicQuest Education Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 632.90%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -1.82% -11.99% -2.84% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxlight beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

