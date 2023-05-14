Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

About Boot Barn

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. 461,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35.

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

