BMO Capital Markets Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Keyera to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Keyera Stock Down 0.3 %

KEYUF opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Keyera has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

