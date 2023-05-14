BMO Capital Markets Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$47.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FINGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Finning International Stock Performance

FINGF stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

About Finning International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1754 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

