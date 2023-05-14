BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
