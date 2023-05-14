BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Holdings Cut by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,684 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 122,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

