BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $568.50 million and $13.61 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006963 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003239 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003289 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003430 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003143 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003000 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
