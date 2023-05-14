BitShares Market Capitalization Tops $23.38 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $269,345.59 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003063 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001521 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,973,978 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

