Bitcoin Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $520.14 billion and $9.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $26,849.02 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00424939 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00133446 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00023923 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,372,668 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.