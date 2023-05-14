Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $36.41 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $36.41 or 0.00135169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $701.42 million and $79.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,934.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00426257 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

