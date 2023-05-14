Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $939,283.03 and approximately $8.35 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.