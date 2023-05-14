Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $937,763.31 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $937,763.31 and approximately $8.35 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00121501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00047657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

