Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,937.32 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.95 million and approximately $36,937.32 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00064771 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00129473 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00040750 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003731 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

