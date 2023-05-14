Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Trading Down 8.2 %

BMRA stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

About Biomerica

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.