BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 19,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,992. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. BGSF has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 25.21%.
BGSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.
