BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 19,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,992. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. BGSF has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BGSF by 3,816.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.