BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) & Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Critical Review

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -46.66% -40.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BeyondSpring and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 437.63%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than BeyondSpring.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeyondSpring and Enlivex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 28.67 -$33.28 million N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.06 million ($1.69) -1.65

Enlivex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondSpring.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

(Get Rating)

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Allocetra, a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded by Dror Mevorach on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.