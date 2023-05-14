Beldex Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $236.01 million and $3.46 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.76 or 0.06711062 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,916,891,719 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,291,719 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

