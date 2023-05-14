Beldex (BDX) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $236.06 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.18 or 0.06719779 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,916,942,330 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,342,330 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

