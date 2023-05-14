Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $235.99 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $235.99 million and $3.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.58 or 0.06705036 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,916,950,404 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,350,404 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.