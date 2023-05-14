bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Trading Down 13.2 %

BEBE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 34,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,977. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

bebe stores Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

