Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 80,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,539. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $106.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving.

