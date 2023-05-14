Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BVNRY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 9,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,369. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.