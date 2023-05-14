Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

BRFH opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 71.44% and a negative return on equity of 143.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

