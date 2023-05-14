Barclays Boosts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $42.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 5,160.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.