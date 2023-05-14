Barclays Begins Coverage on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Barclays began coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,912 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 129,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Stories

