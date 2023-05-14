Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700,000 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

