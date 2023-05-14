Bancor Market Cap Reaches $65.12 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $65.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,331,152 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 156,331,151.7380149 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.41543533 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $1,570,570.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

