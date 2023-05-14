Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 118,489.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.7 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $6.12 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

See Also

