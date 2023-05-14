Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after purchasing an additional 279,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,738,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 849,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

