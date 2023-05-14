B. Riley Raises A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $54.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $878.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $634,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after buying an additional 114,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 141,394 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

