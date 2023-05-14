AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 31.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in AXT by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AXT by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 37.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 113,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXT Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

AXTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.07.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

