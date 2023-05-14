Aviva PLC Purchases 7,371 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $25,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,045.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,077.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,602.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.