Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,836 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $29,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,681.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 481,427 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

