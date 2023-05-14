Aviva PLC Has $26.79 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of IDEX worth $26,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $208.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.72. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

