Aviva PLC Has $26.08 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,268,759 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

