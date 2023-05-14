Aviva PLC Has $24.39 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,995 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.29% of Hasbro worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

