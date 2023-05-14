Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $25,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dover by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dover by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 263,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

Dover stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

