Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $30,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $205.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

